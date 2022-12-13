Mexican steel industry continues to expand in October

Tuesday, 13 December 2022 23:59:38 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Steel industry activity in Mexico grew 1.4 percent in October, year-over-year, continuing an expansion that has been maintained for the last 21 months.

SteelOrbis reviewed data published today by Inegi, the national statistics agency, which show that the positive behavior of the steel industry (also called basic metal industries) began in February 2021.

The steel sector, according to Inegi data, is the fifth largest in the country, only surpassed by the transport equipment, electronic equipment, chemical products and beverages and tobacco industries.

In the accumulated period of January-October, steel industry activity grew 2.4 percent, compared to the same period in 2021.