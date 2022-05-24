﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Mexican longs producer Simec posts lower profit for Q1 2022

Tuesday, 24 May 2022 19:41:35 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Mexico’s Simec reported a net profit of MXN 2.494 billion ($125.8 million) for Q1 2022, 5.7 percent lower than in Q1 2021.

Under the same comparative basis, net sales increased by 12.6 percent to MXN 15.0 billion, reflecting higher unit prices of the products sold, as the volume of sales declined by 8.7 percent to 623,000 mt.

Net sales in the Mexican domestic market reached MXN 8.06 billion, while sales in other countries reached MXN 6.98 billion.

The company’s gross profit increased by 16.4 percent to MXN 3.84 billion, while the operational profit increased by 18.2 percent to MXN 3.33 billion and the EBITDA increased by 15.8 percent to MXN 3.61 billion.

Simec produces long products in Mexico, the US and Brazil.

USD = MXN 19.82 (May 24)


Tags: Mexico North America 

Similar articles

11 May

AHMSA posts net profit for the first quarter of 2022
12 Apr

AHMSA obtains global certification for its MIMOSA coal unit
11 Apr

Mexican industrial output improves 2.5 percent in February
06 Apr

Mexico’s economy secretariat opens consultation for new carbon pipe regulation
06 Apr

Mexican light vehicle production increases slightly in March
30 Mar

AHMSA renews certification for its Steckel rolling mill
18 Mar

Deacero investing $20 million in new steel mill
15 Mar

Mexican trade groups caution against Mexico-South Korea trade agreement
15 Mar

AHMSA to commence maintenance works at blast furnace and other equipment
11 Mar

Mexican industrial output increases 4.3 percent in January