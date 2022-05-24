Mexican longs producer Simec posts lower profit for Q1 2022

Tuesday, 24 May 2022 19:41:35 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Mexico’s Simec reported a net profit of MXN 2.494 billion ($125.8 million) for Q1 2022, 5.7 percent lower than in Q1 2021.

Under the same comparative basis, net sales increased by 12.6 percent to MXN 15.0 billion, reflecting higher unit prices of the products sold, as the volume of sales declined by 8.7 percent to 623,000 mt.

Net sales in the Mexican domestic market reached MXN 8.06 billion, while sales in other countries reached MXN 6.98 billion.

The company’s gross profit increased by 16.4 percent to MXN 3.84 billion, while the operational profit increased by 18.2 percent to MXN 3.33 billion and the EBITDA increased by 15.8 percent to MXN 3.61 billion.

Simec produces long products in Mexico, the US and Brazil.

USD = MXN 19.82 (May 24)