Thursday, 21 July 2022 22:00:52 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Second quarter net profit at Mexico’s Simec reached MXN 3.60 billion ($174.3 million), against MXN 2.49 billion in Q1 2022.

Under the same comparative basis, net sales increased by 3.5 percent to MXN 15.55 billion, while the gross profit increased by 24 percent to MXN 4.76 billion, and the operational profit increased by 25 percent to MXN 4.15 billion.

Simec produces long products in Mexico, the US and Brazil.

USD = MXN 19.82 (May 24)