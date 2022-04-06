﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Mexican light vehicle production increases slightly in March

Wednesday, 06 April 2022 21:20:12 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Mexican light vehicle output in March rose nearly 1 percent, year-over-year, to 305,976 units, according to a report Wednesday from the nation’s statistics agency, Inegi, using data from automotive industry association, AMIA.

Inegi said domestic sales of cars in March totaled 95,199 units, 1.1 percent down, year-over-year. Mexican exports of autos in March grew 2.4 percent, year-over-year, to 262,494 units.

As for Q1, Mexican production of autos reached 849,045 units, 3.4 percent up, year-over-year. Mexican sales of cars in Q1 totaled 253,383 units, 2.8 percent down, year-over-year. Mexican exports of autos in Q1 reached 680,992 units, 1.8 percent down, year-over-year.


Tags: Mexico North America automotive 

Similar articles

04 Mar

Mexican auto production slightly increases in February
04 Feb

Mexican auto output declines in January
07 Jan

Mexican auto production declines in December and full-year 2021
07 Dec

Mexican auto production declines in November
06 Oct

Mexican auto production and domestic sales decline in September
17 Sep

Mexican domestic car sales increase in August
08 Sep

Mexican car output and exports decline in August
06 Aug

Mexican auto production and exports decline in July
07 Jun

Mexican auto production, exports and domestic sales surge in May
10 May

Mexican auto production and domestic sales surge in April