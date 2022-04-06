Mexican light vehicle production increases slightly in March

Wednesday, 06 April 2022 21:20:12 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Mexican light vehicle output in March rose nearly 1 percent, year-over-year, to 305,976 units, according to a report Wednesday from the nation’s statistics agency, Inegi, using data from automotive industry association, AMIA.

Inegi said domestic sales of cars in March totaled 95,199 units, 1.1 percent down, year-over-year. Mexican exports of autos in March grew 2.4 percent, year-over-year, to 262,494 units.

As for Q1, Mexican production of autos reached 849,045 units, 3.4 percent up, year-over-year. Mexican sales of cars in Q1 totaled 253,383 units, 2.8 percent down, year-over-year. Mexican exports of autos in Q1 reached 680,992 units, 1.8 percent down, year-over-year.