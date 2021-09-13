Mexican industrial production increases in July

Monday, 13 September 2021 22:10:00 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Mexican industrial output in July increased 8 percent, year-over-year, and 1.1 percent, month-over-month, according to statistics agency Inegi.

Inegi said industrial production in the local mining and civil construction sectors in July rose 3.4 percent, and 16.6 percent, respectively, both on a year-over-year basis. Likewise, industrial output in the Mexican manufacturing segment in July grew 7 percent, also on a year-over-year analysis.

According to government data, Mexican industrial output in the mining sector fell 0.3 percent in July, month-over-month. On the other hand, industrial output in the civil construction and the manufacturing industry sectors in July improved 0.6 percent, and 1.4 percent, respectively, both month-over-month.