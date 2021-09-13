﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Mexican industrial production increases in July

Monday, 13 September 2021 22:10:00 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Mexican industrial output in July increased 8 percent, year-over-year, and 1.1 percent, month-over-month, according to statistics agency Inegi.

Inegi said industrial production in the local mining and civil construction sectors in July rose 3.4 percent, and 16.6 percent, respectively, both on a year-over-year basis. Likewise, industrial output in the Mexican manufacturing segment in July grew 7 percent, also on a year-over-year analysis.

According to government data, Mexican industrial output in the mining sector fell 0.3 percent in July, month-over-month. On the other hand, industrial output in the civil construction and the manufacturing industry sectors in July improved 0.6 percent, and 1.4 percent, respectively, both month-over-month.


Tags: Mexico  North America  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

09 Sep

Executive claims AHMSA sale agreement with Villacero remains active
08 Sep

Mexican iron pellet output declines in June
02 Sep

Grupo Simec’s subsidiary in the US fined for hazardous conditions
25 Aug

Mexican economic activity increases in June
23 Aug

Gerdau restructures Mexican operations, merges businesses