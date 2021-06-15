﻿
English
Mexican industrial production increases in April

Tuesday, 15 June 2021 19:56:37 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Mexican industrial output in April rose 35.7 percent, year-over-year, but dropped 0.2 percent, month-over-month, according to data released by statistics agency Inegi.

Industrial output in the mining segment in April increased 5.6 percent, year-over-year. Likewise, industrial output in the civil construction and manufacturing segments in April improved 44.6 percent, and 50.2 percent, both year-over-year.

Industrial output in the mining sector in April grew 1 percent on a month-over-month basis. On the other hand, industrial production in the civil construction and manufacturing segments in April declined 0.3 percent, and 0.5 percent, month-over-month, respectively.


