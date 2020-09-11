Mexican industrial production declines July

Friday, 11 September 2020 00:27:08 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Mexican industrial production in July fell 11.6 percent, year-over-year, but increased 6.9 percent, month-over-month, statistics agency Inegi said on Friday.

Inegi’s data indicated the Mexican industrial segment has experienced a month-over-month recovery in all segments, but production levels are still weaker when compared to 2019.

Inegi said industrial output at the mining segment in July fell 3 percent, year-over-year. Production at the civil construction and manufacturing sectors in July decreased 23.7 percent, and 9.5 percent, both year-over-year.

According to government data, industrial output in the mining segment in July slightly rose 0.8 percent, month-over-month.

Output in the civil construction and manufacturing segments in July improved 0.9 percent, and 11 percent, both on a month-over-month basis.