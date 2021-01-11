Mexican industrial production declines in November

Monday, 11 January 2021 21:38:12 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Mexican industrial output in November fell 3.3 percent, year-over-year, but rose 1.1 percent, month-over-month, according to a report Monday from statistics agency Inegi.

Industrial production in the mining segment in November declined 2.5 percent, year-over-year. Likewise, industrial output in the civil construction and the manufacturing industry segments decreased 8 percent and 1.2 percent, respectively, both on a year-over-year basis.

Industrial output in the mining segment in November slightly grew 0.1 percent, month-over-month. Industrial output in the civil construction sector in November improved 2.2 percent, month-over-month.

Inegi said industrial output in the manufacturing sector was stable in November, with zero growth on a month-over-month analysis.