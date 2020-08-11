Mexican industrial production declines in June

Tuesday, 11 August 2020 00:05:12 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Mexican industrial output in June fell 17.5 percent, year-on-year, but rose 17.9 percent, month-on-month, statistics agency Inegi said on Tuesday.

Inegi said industrial output in the mining segment in June dropped 5.3 percent, year-on-year. Industrial output in the civil construction sector diminished 26.1 percent, year-on-year. Output in the local manufacturing industry segment in June declined 18.3 percent, year-on-year.

According to Inegi, industrial production at all segments rose on a month-on-month basis. Industrial output in the mining segment in June increased 1.6 percent, month-on-month. Likewise, industrial output in the civil construction and manufacturing segments in June rose 17.5 percent, and 26.7 percent, month-on-month, respectively.