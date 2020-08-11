﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Mexican industrial production declines in June

Tuesday, 11 August 2020 00:05:12 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Mexican industrial output in June fell 17.5 percent, year-on-year, but rose 17.9 percent, month-on-month, statistics agency Inegi said on Tuesday.

Inegi said industrial output in the mining segment in June dropped 5.3 percent, year-on-year. Industrial output in the civil construction sector diminished 26.1 percent, year-on-year. Output in the local manufacturing industry segment in June declined 18.3 percent, year-on-year.

According to Inegi, industrial production at all segments rose on a month-on-month basis. Industrial output in the mining segment in June increased 1.6 percent, month-on-month. Likewise, industrial output in the civil construction and manufacturing segments in June rose 17.5 percent, and 26.7 percent, month-on-month, respectively.


Tags: Mexico  North America  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

06  Aug

Ternium sees revenues decline for Mexico in Q2
03  Aug

Mexico's ICH posts higher net profit in Q2
31  Jul

Mexican iron pellet production declines in May
29  Jul

AHMSA posts significant net loss in Q2
24  Jul

Officials partially shut down ArcelorMittal Mexico mill