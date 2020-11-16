﻿
Mexican industrial production declines 7.5 percent in September

Monday, 16 November 2020 20:46:37 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Mexican industrial output in September dropped 7.5 percent, year-over-year, and remained stable with zero growth on a month-over-month basis, according to statistics agency Inegi.

Industrial output in the mining segment in September decreased 3 percent, year-over-year. Likewise, industrial production in the local civil construction and manufacturing industry sectors in September diminished 17.2 percent, and 5 percent, both on a year-over-year analysis.

On the other hand, industrial output in the mining sector in September slightly rose 0.2 percent, month-over-month. Industrial output in the manufacturing industry segment in September grew 2.4 percent, month-over-month. However, output in the civil construction sector in September decreased 5.6 percent, month-over-month, Inegi said.


