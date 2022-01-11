Mexican industrial output slightly increases in November

Tuesday, 11 January 2022 20:54:32 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Mexican industrial production in November slightly rose 0.7 percent, year-over-year, according to data released on Tuesday by statistics agency Inegi.

Mexican industrial output in November remained stable, with a marginal 0.1 percent month-over-month decline.

Inegi said industrial output in the local mining and manufacturing industry segments in November rose 1.7 percent, and 1.2 percent, year-over-year. On the other hand, industrial output in the civil construction sector in November dropped 1 percent, also on a year-over-year basis.

The statistics agency said industrial output for the local mining sector in November slightly rose 0.4 percent, month-over-month.

Inegi said industrial production for the local civil construction in November fell 0.6 percent, month-over-month.

Industrial output in the manufacturing sector in November was stable, with zero month-over-month growth.