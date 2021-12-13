﻿
Mexican industrial output increases in October

Monday, 13 December 2021 21:57:26 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Mexican industrial production in October rose 1.6 percent, year-over-year, and 0.6 percent, month-over-month, according to data released by statistics agency, Inegi.

Inegi said industrial output in the local mining sector in October grew 1 percent, year-over-year. Likewise, industrial production in the Mexican civil construction and manufacturing industry segments in October improved 3 percent, and 1.6 percent, both on a year-over-year basis.

Similarly, industrial output in the mining sector in October increased 0.2 percent on a month-over-month basis. However, industrial production in the civil construction sector in October fell 1.3 percent, month-over-month, while output in the manufacturing industry sector in October grew 1.8 percent, also on a month-over-month analysis.

 


