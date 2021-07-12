﻿
Mexican industrial output increases in May

Monday, 12 July 2021 21:52:16 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Mexican industrial production in May rose 36.6 percent, year-over-year, and 0.1 percent, month-over-month, according to data released on Monday by statistics agency, Inegi.

Government data indicated industrial output in the mining sector in May increased 9.2 percent, year-over-year, and 1 percent, month-over-month. Industrial output in the local civil construction sector in May improved 45.9 percent, year-over-year, and 2 percent on a month-over-month basis.

Inegi said industrial output in the manufacturing industry sector in May grew 48.3 percent, year-over-year, but dropped 0.7 percent, month-over-month.


