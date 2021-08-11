Mexican industrial output increases in June

Wednesday, 11 August 2021 22:28:39 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Mexican industrial production in June rose 13.6 percent, year-over-year, but dropped 0.5 percent, month-over-month, statistics agency Inegi said on Wednesday.

According to government data, industrial output in the local mining sector in June rose 5.2 percent, year-over-year. Likewise, industrial production in the civil construction and manufacturing industry segments in June improved 15.5 percent, and 16.3 percent, respectively, both on a year-over-year basis.

On the other hand, Mexican industrial output in the mining sector in June declined 0.8 percent, month-over-month. Industrial production in civil construction and manufacturing sectors in June decreased 2 percent, and 0.1 percent, both on a month-over-month analysis.