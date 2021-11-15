﻿
English
Mexican industrial output increases 1.7 percent in September

Monday, 15 November 2021 22:25:28 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Mexican industrial production in September rose 1.7 percent, year-over-year, according to data released by statistics agency, Inegi.

Despite the year-over-year increase, Mexican industrial output in September declined 1.4 percent, on a month-over-month analysis.

Inegi said industrial production in the local mining sector in September grew 2 percent, year-over-year. Industrial output in the civil construction segment in September improved 9.2 percent, year-over-year.

However, industrial output in the local manufacturing industry sector in September fell 0.5 percent, year-over-year.

Inegi said industrial production in the mining sector in September slightly increased 0.1 percent, month-over-month.

On the other hand, industrial output in both the civil construction and manufacturing industry segments in September dropped 1.4 percent, and 1.3 percent, respectively, both on a month-over-month basis.


