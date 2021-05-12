Mexican industrial output increases 1.5 percent in March

Wednesday, 12 May 2021 22:49:30 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Mexican industrial production in March rose 1.5 percent, year-over-year, and 0.7 percent, month-over-month, statistics agency Inegi said on Wednesday.

Inegi said industrial output in the mining segment in March dropped 2.1 percent, year-over-year, and 3.1 percent, month-over-month. Likewise, industrial production in the civil construction sector in March fell 5.6 percent, year-over-year, and 0.1 percent, month-over-month.

On the other hand, industrial output in the local manufacturing industry sector in March grew 5.5 percent, year-over-year, and 3 percent, month-over-month.