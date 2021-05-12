﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Mexican industrial output increases 1.5 percent in March

Wednesday, 12 May 2021 22:49:30 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Mexican industrial production in March rose 1.5 percent, year-over-year, and 0.7 percent, month-over-month, statistics agency Inegi said on Wednesday.

Inegi said industrial output in the mining segment in March dropped 2.1 percent, year-over-year, and 3.1 percent, month-over-month. Likewise, industrial production in the civil construction sector in March fell 5.6 percent, year-over-year, and 0.1 percent, month-over-month.

On the other hand, industrial output in the local manufacturing industry sector in March grew 5.5 percent, year-over-year, and 3 percent, month-over-month.


Tags: Mexico  North America  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

10  May

Mexican auto production and domestic sales surge in April
10  May

Mexican steelmaker ICH posts increased net profit in Q1
04  May

Mexican iron pellet output declines 14 percent in February
03  May

AHMSA posts another net loss in Q1
28  Apr

Ternium sees revenues in Mexico increase in Q1