﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Mexican industrial output improves 2.5 percent in February

Monday, 11 April 2022 19:03:18 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Mexican industrial output in February rose 2.5 percent, year-over-year, but declined 1 percent, month-over-month, said local statistics agency, Inegi.

According to Inegi, industrial output in the local mining sector in February fell 2.9 percent, year-over-year, while industrial output in the manufacturing industry sector in the same period grew 6.9 percent, also on a year-over-year basis.

On the other hand, Mexican industrial output in the local civil construction sector in February dropped 4 percent, year-over-year.

Inegi said industrial output in the local mining and civil construction segments in February decreased 6.6 percent, and 1.5 percent, both on a month-over-month basis.

Industrial output in the manufacturing sector in February grew 0.6 percent, month-over-month, Inegi.


Tags: Mexico North America 

Similar articles

12 Apr

AHMSA obtains global certification for its MIMOSA coal unit
06 Apr

Mexico’s economy secretariat opens consultation for new carbon pipe regulation
06 Apr

Mexican light vehicle production increases slightly in March
30 Mar

AHMSA renews certification for its Steckel rolling mill
18 Mar

Deacero investing $20 million in new steel mill
15 Mar

Mexican trade groups caution against Mexico-South Korea trade agreement
15 Mar

AHMSA to commence maintenance works at blast furnace and other equipment
11 Mar

Mexican industrial output increases 4.3 percent in January
09 Mar

Mexico extends AD duties on Russian, Ukrainian and Romanian plate imports
04 Mar

Mexican auto production slightly increases in February