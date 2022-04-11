Mexican industrial output improves 2.5 percent in February

Monday, 11 April 2022 19:03:18 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Mexican industrial output in February rose 2.5 percent, year-over-year, but declined 1 percent, month-over-month, said local statistics agency, Inegi.

According to Inegi, industrial output in the local mining sector in February fell 2.9 percent, year-over-year, while industrial output in the manufacturing industry sector in the same period grew 6.9 percent, also on a year-over-year basis.

On the other hand, Mexican industrial output in the local civil construction sector in February dropped 4 percent, year-over-year.

Inegi said industrial output in the local mining and civil construction segments in February decreased 6.6 percent, and 1.5 percent, both on a month-over-month basis.

Industrial output in the manufacturing sector in February grew 0.6 percent, month-over-month, Inegi.