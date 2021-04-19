Mexican industrial output decreases 3.1 percent in February

Monday, 19 April 2021 19:50:40 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Mexican industrial production in February declined 3.1 percent, year-over-year, but rose 0.4 percent, month-over-month, according to the nation’s statistics agency, Inegi.

According to government data, industrial output in the mining segment in February slightly rose 0.6 percent, year-over-year. On the other hand, industrial production in the civil construction and manufacturing sectors in February decreased 5.3 percent, and 3.1 percent, respectively, both on a year-over-year analysis.

Inegi said industrial output in the mining sector in February grew 2.3 percent, month-over-month. The civil construction segment also saw industrial production in the second month of the year improve 2.5 percent, month-over-month. However, industrial output in the manufacturing sector in February fell 2.1 percent, also on a month-over-month analysis.