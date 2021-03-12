Mexican industrial output declines in January

Friday, 12 March 2021 20:45:32 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Mexican industrial production in January fell 3.7 percent year-over-year, but slightly rose 0.2 percent, month-over-month, statistics agency Inegi said on Friday.

Industrial output in the mining segment in January dropped 3.5 percent, year-over-year. Industrial output in civil construction and manufacturing segments in January declined 10.5 percent, and 1 percent, respectively, both on a year-over-year analysis.

On the other hand, industrial production in the mining sector in January slightly rose 0.2 percent, month-over-month. Industrial output in the civil construction segment in January grew 1.5 percent, month-over-month. Industrial production in the manufacturing sector in January slightly dropped 0.5 percent, month-over-month.