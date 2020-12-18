Mexican industrial output declines 3.1 percent in October

Friday, 18 December 2020 20:25:51 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Mexican industrial output in October fell 3.1 percent, year-over-year, but rose 2 percent, month-over-month, according to data from statistics agency, Inegi.

Industrial output in the mining segment in October declined 1.1 percent, year-over-year. Likewise, industrial production in the civil construction and manufacturing segments in October dropped 9.7 percent, and 1 percent, respectively, both on a year-over-year basis.

On the other hand, industrial output in the mining segment in October grew 1 percent, month-over-month. As for the civil construction and manufacturing sectors, industrial output in October improved 3.6 percent, and 1.8 percent, both on a month-over-month analysis.