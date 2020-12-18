﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Mexican industrial output declines 3.1 percent in October

Friday, 18 December 2020 20:25:51 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Mexican industrial output in October fell 3.1 percent, year-over-year, but rose 2 percent, month-over-month, according to data from statistics agency, Inegi.

Industrial output in the mining segment in October declined 1.1 percent, year-over-year. Likewise, industrial production in the civil construction and manufacturing segments in October dropped 9.7 percent, and 1 percent, respectively, both on a year-over-year basis.

On the other hand, industrial output in the mining segment in October grew 1 percent, month-over-month. As for the civil construction and manufacturing sectors, industrial output in October improved 3.6 percent, and 1.8 percent, both on a month-over-month analysis.


Tags: North America  Mexico  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

18  Dec

Mexican iron pellet production drops 12.6 percent in October
04  Dec

Mexican auto production up in November
02  Dec

Shareholders allow AHMSA to continue negotiations with Villacero
01  Dec

Mexican iron pellet production declines 14.3 percent in September
25  Nov

Mexico initiates sunset review on Japanese seamless pipes