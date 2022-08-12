﻿
Mexican industrial activity increases in June

Friday, 12 August 2022 21:58:47 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

According to the Mexican Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi), the country’s industrial activity, as measured by the IMEI index, increased on yearly basis by 3.8 percent in June, with mining activities increasing by 2.2 percent, generation of energy, and distribution of water and gas increasing by 3.8 percent, civil construction increasing by 2.2 percent and the manufacturing industry increasing by 5.2 percent.

Mining activity was positively impacted by the performance of services offered to the sector, which increased by 36.4 percent, while the production of oil and gas, and minerals (metallic and non-metallic) had negative performances, -1.8 percent and -0.5 percent, respectively.

The sector of generation and distribution of energy increased by 4.6 percent, while the supply of water and gas increased by 0.9 percent.

In the civil construction sector, the housing sector declined by 3.3 percent, while large works of civil engineering increased by 11.9 percent and special services offered to the civil construction sector increased by 18.9 percent.


