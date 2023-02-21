Mexican HRC production up 22.4 percent in December

Tuesday, 21 February 2023 01:49:16 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Hot rolled coil (HRC) production in Mexico grew 22.4 percent, year-over-year, in December 2022, totaling 297,172 metric tons (mt). That volume for the months of December is a record, according to SteelOrbis' analysis of data from national statistics agency Inegi.

In May 2022, the historical maximum was recorded with 297,172 mt of HRC, in October 2022 the second highest level of production was reached with 295,834 mt and in third position is December 2022. Prior to those months, the historical record was registered in September 2021.

According to Inegi data, in the steel market in Mexico, for all of 2022, HRC production totaled 3.13 million mt, 21.0 percent more than in 2021. The previous record was in 2018 with 2.82 million mt.

In the last 20 months (May 2021 to December 2022), HRC production registered annualized increases, except in September when it decreased 6.9 percent.