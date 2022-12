Monday, 19 December 2022 23:37:27 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Production of hot rolled coils (HRC) in Mexico grew 8.4 percent, year-over-year, in October, to 295,834 metric tons (mt). The volume is 0.5 percent below the production of last May, which was a record with 297,172 mt, reveals data from the national statistics agency Inegi, analyzed by SteelOrbis.

From January to October, HRC production was 2,557,896 mt, 22.1 percent more than the same period in 2021. For this year, the accumulated production was a historical record.