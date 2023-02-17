﻿
Mexican governor announces Nissan will invest $700 million in the state

Friday, 17 February 2023 22:54:11 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

The governor of Aguascalientes, Mexico, María Teresa Jiménez Esquivel, recently concluded a work tour of Asia and said that she met with executives of Nissan Motor Co. in Japan, and the company expressed interest in expanding its investment in the automotive plant in that state.

The governor "Jiménez announced the intention of the Nissan businessmen to expand their investment in Aguascalientes with 700 million dollars," the state government reported in a press release.

Nissan has two production plants in Mexico, Aguascalientes and Cuernavaca. AMIA data show that in January this year, the Japanese company was the second largest producer of vehicles in the country with 16 out of 100 produced, only surpassed by General Motors with 20 out of 100 assembled.

According to the press release, Governor Jiménez also met with other companies, although no investments related to companies related to the automotive industry were reported: Unipres, Sanoh Industrial, Tachi-S and Japan Automatic Transmission Company (JATCO).


