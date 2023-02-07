﻿
Mexican galvanized sheet production and consumption decline in 2022

Tuesday, 07 February 2023 21:11:27 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

In Mexico, the consumption of galvanized sheet in 2022 was 4.08 million metric tons (mt), 9.4 percent or 423,000 mt less compared to 2021. With this volume, it went from being the finished product with the highest consumption in 2021 to the third place in 2022, according to data from the Mexican Chamber of the Iron and Steel Industry (Canacero), reviewed by SteelOrbis.

Production in 2022 was 3.10 million mt, 52,000 mt or 1.6 percent less than in 2021. Imports decreased 17.0 percent or 312,000 mt to total 1.52 million mt.

Galvanized sheet exports increased 12.1 percent to 546,000 mt, in the analysis period.

Due to the lower consumption, in 2022 for each ton exported 2.8 tons were imported, below the 3.8 imported per ton exported in 2021.

According to another report by Canacero, in 2022 the steel companies that produce galvanized sheets in Mexico are Ternium and Talleres y Aceros (TYASA). As rolling mills, they also produce Posco México and Villacero.


