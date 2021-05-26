Mexican economic activity slightly improves 0.4 percent in March

Wednesday, 26 May 2021 23:10:59 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Mexican economic activity in March this year slightly improved 0.4 percent, year-over-year, and 2.6 percent, month-over-month, statistics agency, Inegi, said on Wednesday.

Primary and tertiary activities in March declined 0.6 percent, and 0.2 percent, year-over-year, respectively. On the other hand, secondary activities in March improved 1.5 percent, year-over-year.

Inegi said all primary, secondary and tertiary activities in March reported a month-over-month growth. Primary and secondary activities in March rose 1.4 percent and 0.7 percent, while tertiary activities in the same period increased 3.1 percent, all on a month-over-month basis.