Mexican economic activity increases in May

Mexican economic activity in May rose 25.3 percent, year-over-year, and 0.6 percent, month-over-month, statistics agency Indec said on Tuesday.

Indec said all activities reported a growth in both a year-over-year and a month-over-month basis. Primary, secondary, and tertiary activities in May grew 10 percent, 36.6 percent, and 21.6 percent, respectively, all on a year-over-year analysis.

Likewise, primary, secondary, and tertiary activities in May improved 8.4 percent, 0.1 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively, on a month-over-month analysis.