﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Mexican economic activity increases in May

Tuesday, 27 July 2021 21:49:37 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Mexican economic activity in May rose 25.3 percent, year-over-year, and 0.6 percent, month-over-month, statistics agency Indec said on Tuesday.

Indec said all activities reported a growth in both a year-over-year and a month-over-month basis. Primary, secondary, and tertiary activities in May grew 10 percent, 36.6 percent, and 21.6 percent, respectively, all on a year-over-year analysis.

Likewise, primary, secondary, and tertiary activities in May improved 8.4 percent, 0.1 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively, on a month-over-month analysis.


Tags: North America  Mexico  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

28  Jul

Mexico opens consultation for new iron and steel regulation
14  Jul

Grupo Simec reports stronger Q2 results
14  Jul

Mexico's ICH sees net profit surge upward in Q2
14  Jul

Mexico’s Deacero eyes procurement contracts in Italy
12  Jul

Mexican industrial output increases in May