Mexican economic activity in September declines 7 percent

Monday, 21 December 2020 01:39:15 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Mexican economic activity in September decreased 7 percent, year-over-year, but rose 1 percent, month-over-month, said statistics agency Inegi.

According to Inegi, primary activities in September grew 5.1 percent, year-over-year. However, secondary and tertiary activities in September dropped 7.5 percent, and 7.1 percent, respectively, both on a year-over-year basis.

The statistics agency said primary and tertiary activities in September increased 1.1 percent and 1.8 percent, respectively, month-over-month. Secondary activities in September were stable with zero growth on a month-over-month analysis.