﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Mexican economic activity in September declines 7 percent

Monday, 21 December 2020 01:39:15 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Mexican economic activity in September decreased 7 percent, year-over-year, but rose 1 percent, month-over-month, said statistics agency Inegi.

According to Inegi, primary activities in September grew 5.1 percent, year-over-year. However, secondary and tertiary activities in September dropped 7.5 percent, and 7.1 percent, respectively, both on a year-over-year basis.

The statistics agency said primary and tertiary activities in September increased 1.1 percent and 1.8 percent, respectively, month-over-month. Secondary activities in September were stable with zero growth on a month-over-month analysis.


Tags: Mexico  North America  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

18  Dec

Mexican iron pellet production drops 12.6 percent in October
04  Dec

Mexican auto production up in November
02  Dec

Shareholders allow AHMSA to continue negotiations with Villacero
01  Dec

Mexican iron pellet production declines 14.3 percent in September
25  Nov

Mexico initiates sunset review on Japanese seamless pipes