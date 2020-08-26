﻿
Mexican economic activity declines in June

Wednesday, 26 August 2020 22:18:40 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Mexican economic activity in June declined 14.5 percent, year-over-year, according to data released on Wednesday by statistics agency, Inegi.

Despite the year-over-year decrease, Mexican economic activity in June showed an increase of 8.9 percent, month-over-month, indicating a recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Inegi said all activities in June fell on a year-over-year basis. Primary, secondary and tertiary activities dropped 1.5 percent, 17.5 percent, and 13.6 percent, respectively, all on a year-over-year basis.

Primary activities in June decreased 4.5 percent, month-over-month. On the other hand, secondary and tertiary activities in June rose 17.9 percent, and 6.2 percent, both month-over-month, Inegi said.


