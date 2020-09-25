Mexican economic activity declines in July

Friday, 25 September 2020 23:48:04 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Mexican economic activity in July declined 9.8 percent, year-over-year, but increased 5.7 percent, month-over-month, statistics agency Inegi said on Friday.

Government data indicated primary activities in July rose 10.6 percent, year-over-year, and 13.9 percent, month-over-month.

On the other hand, secondary activities in July fell 11.6 percent, year-over-year, while tertiary activities in July dropped 10 percent, also on a year-over-year basis.

Inegi said secondary and tertiary activities in July grew 6.9 percent, and 4.6 percent, respectively, both month-over-month.