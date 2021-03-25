Mexican economic activity declines 4.2 percent in January

Thursday, 25 March 2021 21:56:47 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Mexican economic activity in January declined 4.2 percent, year-over-year, according to a report today from statistics agency, Inegi.

According to government data, Mexican economic activity in the first month of the year remained stable, with a marginal 0.1 percent increase, month-over-month.

Inegi said primary activities in January rose 3.1 percent, year-over-year. On the other hand, secondary and tertiary activities in January decreased 3.7 percent, and 4.6 percent, respectively, both on a year-over-year analysis.

On a monthly basis, primary activities in January grew 1.8 percent, month-over-month, while secondary activities in the same period remained stable, with a slight 0.2 percent month-over-month increase. Likewise, tertiary activities remained stable, but with a slight 0.1 percent month-over-month decline.