Mexican economic activity declines 3.5 percent in November

Thursday, 28 January 2021 20:23:04 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Mexican economic activity in November declined 3.5 percent, year-over-year, but increased 0.9 percent, month-over-month, according to a report from national statistics agency, Inegi.

Primary activities in November rose 8.9 percent, year-over-year. On the other hand, secondary and tertiary activities in November decreased 3.3 percent, and 4.5 percent, respectively, both on a year-over-year basis.

Inegi said primary activities in November grew 0.2 percent, month-over-month. Following the same uptrend, secondary and tertiary activities in November improved by the same amount or 1.1 percent, both on a month-over-month analysis.


