﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Mexican domestic steel consumption to decline in 2020

Monday, 28 September 2020 00:52:19 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Mexican domestic steel consumption this year should decline 13.4 percent, year-over-year, to 21.3 million mt, said local steel association, Canacero.

According to a media report from El Financiero, Jose Roman Vergara, trade commerce and statistics director at Canacero, said Mexican domestic steel consumption should then increase 7.3 percent year-over-year in 2021.

Vergara reportedly urged investments in the Mexican steel sector, which includes infrastructure investments in Mexico, to boost domestic steel demand.

“We expect a horizontal recovery which might take much longer (than expected). There isn’t a recovery that would be like what we had in the previous years. We expect a moderate recovery, which should be gradual,” he said at an online conference.

Vergara said infrastructure projects run by the Mexican government could generate 1.5 million mt in steel demand for local steelmakers. Such projects could benefit steelmakers like Ternium Mexico, Deacero and Villacero, the media report said, citing market analysts.


Tags: North America  Mexico  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

25  Sep

Mexican economic activity declines in July
17  Sep

Mexico reviewing CVD duties on wire rod imports from Ukraine
11  Sep

Mexican industrial production declines July
01  Sep

Mexican iron pellet output decreases in June
31  Aug

Mexico initiates new permit system for steel exports to the US