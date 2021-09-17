﻿
English
Mexican domestic car sales increase in August

Friday, 17 September 2021 21:26:41 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Mexican domestic sales of light vehicles in August rose 1.45 percent, year-over-year, to 78,235 units, the nation’s statistics agency, Inegi said, using data from the local automotive industry association, AMIA.

Mexican production of autos in August dropped 21.44 percent, year-over-year, to 237,040 units. Likewise, Mexican exports of autos in August fell 19.58 percent, year-over-year, to 212,687 units.

As for the accumulated period of January to August this year, Mexican domestic sales of light vehicles grew 16.08 percent, year-over-year, to 680,916 units. Mexican car output in the January-August period rose 13.27 percent, year-over-year, to 2.05 million units. Mexican exports of cars in January-August totaled 1.81 million units, 15.08 percent up, year-over-year.


