Mexican CRC consumption up 17.6 percent in July

Friday, 27 September 2024 12:28:12 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Apparent consumption of cold rolled coils (CRC) in Mexico increased 17.6 percent year-over-year in July to 434,000 metric tons (mt), the ninth consecutive annual increase and the fifth time consumption has exceeded 400,000 mt, according to data from the Mexican Chamber of the Iron and Steel Industry (Canacero), reviewed by SteelOrbis. While CRC production in the country increased 5.9 percent, year-over-year, to 251,000 mt.

In the January-July period, CRC consumption totaled 2.83 million mt, 17.8 percent or 427,000 mt more than the same period in 2023. Production totaled 1.82 million mt, 5.5 percent more.

In international trade, imports totaled 1.08 million mt, 41.3 percent or 316,000 mt higher, and exports decreased 18.7 percent or 17,000 mt to 75,000 mt.


