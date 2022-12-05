﻿
English
Mexican consumer confidence falls 9.1 percent in November

Monday, 05 December 2022 22:29:11 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

The consumer confidence index in Mexico decreased 9.1 percent, year over year, in November. It is the sixth consecutive decline, reported the national statistics agency Inegi.

In November, the index stood at 41.8 points, 4.2 points less compared to the same month in 2021, according to collected individual responses from Mexican consumers. That negative difference is the most pronounced in the last 21 months.

The 50 point level marks the division between the zone of optimism (above 50) and the zone of pessimism (below 50 points).

Of the five questions considered by the index, all decreased, although the biggest drop occurred in the perspective of the economy for the next 12 months, compared to the current situation. The decrease was 12.6 percent.


Tags: Mexico North America 

