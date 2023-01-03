﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Mexican business confidence index falls again in December

Tuesday, 03 January 2023 22:27:17 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

The business confidence index (BCI) in Mexico decreased again in December, by 3.0 percent compared to November and 19.2 percent less compared to the same month last year, according to data from the national statistics agency Inegi

In monthly comparison, it was the second consecutive drop and the eighth drop in the year. In year-over-year comparison, it is the seventh consecutive drop.

The BCI was 45.01 points, it is the seventh consecutive below the level of 50 points. Above that number the zone of economic expansion begins and below it is in the zone of economic weakness.

Entrepreneurs from all sectors surveyed expressed their concern. In monthly comparison, BCI in the manufacturing industry decreased 0.3 percent, in construction it decreased 1.1 percent, in the commercial sector it decreased 1.8 percent and in private non-financial services it decreased 5.3 percent.


Tags: Mexico North America 

Similar articles

Canadian AIM buys 14 scrap yards in Mexico from Chinese Chiho-Tiande

03 Jan | Steel News

PMI in Mexico decreased 1.5 percent in December

03 Jan | Steel News

Mexican auto dealers warn government of new extensions on foreign scrap imports

03 Jan | Steel News

Wire rod in Mexico, production, consumption, foreign trade in Jan-Nov

28 Dec | Steel News

Galvanized sheet in Mexico, production, consumption, foreign trade in Jan-Nov

28 Dec | Steel News

Mexico’s CRC production, consumption and export in Jan-Nov

27 Dec | Steel News

Mexico’s HRC production, consumption and export in Jan-Nov

27 Dec | Steel News

Mexico’s rebar production, export and consumption in Jan-Nov

27 Dec | Steel News

Total steel production in Mexico grows 4.8% in November

27 Dec | Steel News

Automotive exports from Mexico grow 9.5% in value in November

27 Dec | Steel News