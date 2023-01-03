Mexican business confidence index falls again in December

Tuesday, 03 January 2023 22:27:17 (GMT+3) | San Diego

The business confidence index (BCI) in Mexico decreased again in December, by 3.0 percent compared to November and 19.2 percent less compared to the same month last year, according to data from the national statistics agency Inegi

In monthly comparison, it was the second consecutive drop and the eighth drop in the year. In year-over-year comparison, it is the seventh consecutive drop.

The BCI was 45.01 points, it is the seventh consecutive below the level of 50 points. Above that number the zone of economic expansion begins and below it is in the zone of economic weakness.

Entrepreneurs from all sectors surveyed expressed their concern. In monthly comparison, BCI in the manufacturing industry decreased 0.3 percent, in construction it decreased 1.1 percent, in the commercial sector it decreased 1.8 percent and in private non-financial services it decreased 5.3 percent.