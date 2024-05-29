﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Mexican automotive exports up 27 percent in April to $16.57 billion

Wednesday, 29 May 2024 09:10:37 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

The value of exports from the automotive industry in Mexico in April increased 27.7 percent, year-over-year. It is the largest increase in the last nine months and was the most dynamic of the entire Mexican economy. Sales to the United States remain in double-digit positive territory, according to SteelOrbis' analysis of preliminary data from the national statistics agency Inegi.

In April, the value of automotive exports (light vehicles, auto parts and heavy trucks) totaled $16.47 billion, a figure that represented an increase of $3.57 billion or 27.7 percent. Considering only the months of April of each year, the increase in 2024 is the second most dynamic in 14 years.

Of the large economic sectors into which Inegi divides the economy, the automotive industry was the most dynamic. Mexico's total exports grew 11.4 percent. Non-oil industries also increased 13.1 percent, agricultural industries 22.6 percent, manufacturing industries 12.9 percent, and non-automotive manufacturing industries 6.1 percent. In contrast, those that decreased were: oil companies 17.5 percent and extractive companies 3.5 percent, compared to April 2023.

In the January-April period, exports of the automotive industry in Mexico totaled $61.88 billion, 10.4 percent or $5.83 billion more compared to the January-April period of last year.

The automotive industry gained 180 basis points in Mexico's total exports, going from 29.9 percent to 31.8 percent, in the period.

In the first four months of the year, the United States received 86.2 percent of Mexican automotive exports, 240 basis points more than the market share of the January-April period of last year.

In the given period, automotive exports to the United States totaled $53.32 billion, 13.5 percent or $6.34 billion more. That annual increase far exceeded 4.1 percent of Mexico's total exports.

In addition, it contrasted with the 5.8 percent reduction in automotive exports sent to the rest of the world with $8.54 billion.


Tags: Mexico North America Automotive 

Similar articles

Value of automotive imports to Mexico breaks positive streak of 25 months

21 May | Steel News

Mexican production of heavy trucks down 14.8 percent in April

13 May | Steel News

Stellantis will manufacture hydrogen trucks in Mexico

08 May | Steel News

Mexican vehicle production up 21.7 percent in April

08 May | Steel News

Sales of new vehicles in Mexico up 14.8 percent in April

06 May | Steel News

Mexican automotive exports decrease 2.4 percent in March

26 Apr | Steel News

Mexico's automotive trade flow up 29 percent in February

17 Apr | Steel News

Volvo to build new truck manufacturing plant in Mexico

12 Apr | Steel News

Auto parts production in Mexico hits new record in January

08 Apr | Steel News

AMDA expects 1.5 million vehicles sold by 2024 in Mexico

08 Apr | Steel News