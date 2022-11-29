Mexican automotive export value grows 33.8 percent in October

Tuesday, 29 November 2022 22:55:56 (GMT+3) | San Diego

The value of exports from the Mexican automotive industry grew 33.8 percent in October, year-on-year, almost double the 18.5 percent of all Mexican exports, reported the national statistics agency Inegi.

Exports totaled $46.38 billion for the month and exports from the automotive industry $14.62 billion, a figure equivalent to 31.5 percent of total exports.

In the accumulated January-October, total exports were $479.56 billion, 19.5 percent more than in the same period of 2021. Sales of the automotive sector accumulated $135.98 billion, 19.7 percent more.

Of Mexico's automotive exports, the United States imported $113.07 billion, or $83.2 of every $100 sold.

Total imports from Mexico were $51.29 billion in October and $506.87 billion in the accumulated January-October, 14.8 percent and 22.8 percent, more than the same periods in 2021.