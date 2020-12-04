Mexican auto production up in November

Friday, 04 December 2020 21:07:01 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Mexican auto production in November rose 1.4 percent, year-over-year, to 312,184 units, statistics agency Inegi said on Friday.

Domestic sales of cars in November this year was 95,485 units, 23.4 percent down, year-over-year. However, Mexican exports of autos in November grew 4.6 percent, year-over-year, to 287,703 units.

As for the accumulated period of January to November, Mexican auto production reached 2.7 million units, 22.5 percent down, year-over-year.

Mexican domestic sales of vehicles in the Jan-Nov period fell 28.9 percent, year-over-year, to 843,986 units. Meanwhile, exports of autos in the Jan-Nov period reached 2.4 million units, 23.6 percent down, year-over-year.