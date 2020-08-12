Mexican auto production slightly increases in July

Wednesday, 12 August 2020 00:07:52 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Mexican auto production in July slightly rose 0.65 percent, year-on-year, to 294,946 units, statistics agency Inegi said, using data from the Mexican automotive association, AMIA.

Mexican domestic sales of vehicles in July fell 31.2 percent, year-on-year, to 72,897 units. Exports of autos in July reached 256,098 units, 5.4 percent down, year-on-year.

As for the accumulated period of January to July, Mexican production of vehicles dropped 35.4 percent, year-on-year, to 1.4 million units. Likewise, domestic sales of cars in the January-July period decreased 31.7 percent, year-on-year, to 509,318 units. Mexican exports of autos in the January-July period totaled 1.2 million units, 36.8 percent down, year-on-year.