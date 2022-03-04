﻿
Mexican auto production slightly increases in February

Friday, 04 March 2022
       

Mexican light vehicle output in February slightly increased 0.6 percent, year-over-year, to 240,479 units, according to data released on Friday by statistics agency, Inegi, which used data from the nation’s automotive industry association, AMIA.

Inegi said Mexican domestic sales of cars in February totaled 79,600 units, nearly 4 percent down, year-over-year. Likewise, Mexican exports of autos in February fell 5.6 percent, year-over-year, to 201,868 units.

As for the two-month period, Mexican production of autos totaled 493,845 units, 4.6 percent down, year-over-year. Mexican domestic sales of light vehicles in the accumulated period of January-February dropped 3.8 percent, year-over-year, to 158,185 units. Mexican exports of cars in the first two months of 2022 declined 4.3 percent, year-over-year, to 418,498 units.


