Mexican auto production increases in December

Friday, 08 January 2021 22:10:54 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Mexican auto output in December rose 18.4 percent, year-over-year, to 254,251 units, according to a report this week from statistics agency, Inegi, using data from automotive industry association, AMIA.

Domestic sales of cars in December declined 19.4 percent, year-over-year, to 105,135 units. Mexican exports of vehicles in December totaled 275,081 units, 16.1 percent up, year-over-year.

As for the full-year of 2020 Mexican auto production was 3.04 million units, 20.2 percent down, year-over-year. Mexican domestic sales of autos in the full year of 2020 reached 949,353 units, 27.9 percent down, year-over-year. Likewise, Mexican exports of vehicles in 2020 fell 20.8 percent, year-over-year, to 2.68 million units.


