Mexican auto production increases 8.8 percent in October

Monday, 23 November 2020 20:25:31 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Mexican auto production in October rose 8.8 percent, year-over-year, to 347,829 units, according to a report from statistics agency Inegi.

According to Inegi, which released data from automotive industry association AMIA, domestic sales of vehicles in October totaled 84,307 units, 21.2 percent down, year-over-year. Mexican exports of autos in October grew 8.2 percent, year-over-year, to 280,474 units.

As for the accumulated period of January to October, Mexican car output fell 25 percent, year-over-year, to 2.4 million units.

Mexican domestic sales of autos in the Jan-Oct period reached 748,501 units, 29.5 percent down, year-over-year.

Likewise, Mexican exports of autos in the 10-month period declined 26.3 percent, year-over-year, to 2.1 million units.


