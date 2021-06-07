﻿
English
Mexican auto production, exports and domestic sales surge in May

Monday, 07 June 2021 00:56:39 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

The Mexican automotive industry posted stronger auto production, exports and domestic sales figures in May this year, as the country recovers from the negative impact Covid-19 had in the segment last year.

According to data released by statistics agency Inegi, Mexican auto production in May surged 956.08 percent, year-over-year, to 241,442 units. Likewise, Mexican domestic sales of cars in May this year totaled 85,662 units, 103.79 percent up, year-over-year, from 42,034 units in May 2020. Mexican exports of vehicles in May this year reached 242,020 units, over 1,498 percent up, year-over-year, from 15,139 units in May 2020.

As for the accumulated period of January to May this year, Mexican production of cars rose 38.7 percent, year-over-year, to 1.33 million units. Mexican domestic sales of autos in January-May this year totaled 428,312 units, 14.6 percent up, year-over-year. Mexican exports of cars in the five-month period grew 37.05 percent, year-over-year, to 1.17 million units.


