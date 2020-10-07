Mexican auto production declines in September

Wednesday, 07 October 2020 22:59:44 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Mexican auto production in September declined 5.4 percent, year-over-year, to 301,426 units, statistics agency Inegi said, citing data from automotive industry association, AMIA.

Mexican domestic sales of cars in September dropped 22.7 percent, year-over-year, to 77,784 units. Mexican exports of autos in September totaled 247,126 units, 13 percent down, year-over-year.

As for the accumulated period of January to September, Mexican auto production reached 2.06 million units, nearly 30 percent down, year-over-year. Mexican domestic sales of vehicles in the January-September period fell 30.4 percent, year-over-year, to 664,194 units. Mexican exports of cars in the January-September period decreased 31.1 percent, year-over-year, to 1.77 million units.