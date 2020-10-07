﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Mexican auto production declines in September

Wednesday, 07 October 2020 22:59:44 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Mexican auto production in September declined 5.4 percent, year-over-year, to 301,426 units, statistics agency Inegi said, citing data from automotive industry association, AMIA.

Mexican domestic sales of cars in September dropped 22.7 percent, year-over-year, to 77,784 units. Mexican exports of autos in September totaled 247,126 units, 13 percent down, year-over-year.

As for the accumulated period of January to September, Mexican auto production reached 2.06 million units, nearly 30 percent down, year-over-year. Mexican domestic sales of vehicles in the January-September period fell 30.4 percent, year-over-year, to 664,194 units. Mexican exports of cars in the January-September period decreased 31.1 percent, year-over-year, to 1.77 million units.


Tags: North America  Mexico  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

30  Sep

Mexican iron pellet output declines in July
28  Sep

Mexican domestic steel consumption to decline in 2020
25  Sep

Mexican economic activity declines in July
17  Sep

Mexico reviewing CVD duties on wire rod imports from Ukraine
11  Sep

Mexican industrial production declines July