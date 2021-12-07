Mexican auto production declines in November

Tuesday, 07 December 2021 21:15:55 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Mexican light vehicle output in November fell 20.2 percent, year-over-year, to 248,960 units, according to a report this week from statistics agency, Inegi.

Domestic sales of cars in November declined 13.4 percent, year-over-year, to 82,829 units. Exports of autos in November totaled 240,341 units, 16.4 percent down, year-over-year.

As for the accumulated period of January to November this year, Mexican light vehicle output reached 2.7 million units, 0.6 percent down, year-over-year.

On the other hand, Mexican domestic sales of cars in the January-November period rose 8.6 percent, year-over-year, to 917,315 units. Mexican exports of cars in January-November grew 3 percent, year-over-year, to 2.4 million units.