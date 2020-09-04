﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Mexican auto production and sales drop in August

Friday, 04 September 2020 00:24:03 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Mexican auto output in August declined 13.1 percent, year-over-year, to 293,463 units, according to a report Friday from statistics agency, Inegi, using data from automotive industry association, AMIA.

Domestic sales of vehicles in Mexico in August reached 77,092 units, 28.6 percent down, year-over-year. Following the same downtrend, Mexican exports of vehicles in August decreased 8.5 percent, year-over-year, to 257,610 units.

As for the accumulated period of January to August this year, Mexican auto production totaled 1.76 million units, 32.5 percent down, year-over-year.

Domestic sales of autos in the January-August period dropped 31.3 percent, year-over-year, to 586,410 units. Mexican exports of cars in January-August was 1.53 million units, 33.3 percent down, year-over-year.


Tags: automotive  North America  Mexico  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

01  Sep

Mexican iron pellet output decreases in June
31  Aug

Mexico initiates new permit system for steel exports to the US
19  Aug

Deacero appealing US wire rod duties
12  Aug

Mexican auto production slightly increases in July
11  Aug

Mexican industrial production declines in June