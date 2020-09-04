Mexican auto production and sales drop in August

Friday, 04 September 2020 00:24:03 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Mexican auto output in August declined 13.1 percent, year-over-year, to 293,463 units, according to a report Friday from statistics agency, Inegi, using data from automotive industry association, AMIA.

Domestic sales of vehicles in Mexico in August reached 77,092 units, 28.6 percent down, year-over-year. Following the same downtrend, Mexican exports of vehicles in August decreased 8.5 percent, year-over-year, to 257,610 units.

As for the accumulated period of January to August this year, Mexican auto production totaled 1.76 million units, 32.5 percent down, year-over-year.

Domestic sales of autos in the January-August period dropped 31.3 percent, year-over-year, to 586,410 units. Mexican exports of cars in January-August was 1.53 million units, 33.3 percent down, year-over-year.