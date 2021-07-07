﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Mexican auto production and domestic sales up in June

Wednesday, 07 July 2021 23:55:07 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Mexican auto production in June rose 5.52 percent, year-over-year, to 263,955 units, the nation’s statistics agency, Inegi, said on Wednesday, using data from automotive industry association, AMIA.

According to Inegi, Mexican domestic sales of light vehicles in June grew 38.54 percent, year-over-year, to 87,088 units. Additionally, Mexican exports of cars in June reached 234,394 units, 18.33 percent up, year-over-year.

As for the first half of the year (H1), Mexican car output improved 31.84 percent, year-over-year, to 1.59 million units, and Mexican domestic sales of autos in H1 this year increased 18.06 percent, year-over-year, to 515,400 units.

Mexican exports of light vehicles in H1 totaled 1.40 million units, which also reflects a year-over-year increase of 33.52 percent.


Tags: North America  Mexico  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

30  Jun

Mexican iron pellet output increases 4.7 percent in April
28  Jun

ArcelorMittal Mexico hires DRA Global to build new iron ore concentrator
25  Jun

Mexican economic activity increases in April
16  Jun

New rebar norm to take effect as Mexico opens consultation for two other products
15  Jun

Mexican industrial production increases in April