Mexican auto production and domestic sales up in June

Mexican auto production in June rose 5.52 percent, year-over-year, to 263,955 units, the nation’s statistics agency, Inegi, said on Wednesday, using data from automotive industry association, AMIA.

According to Inegi, Mexican domestic sales of light vehicles in June grew 38.54 percent, year-over-year, to 87,088 units. Additionally, Mexican exports of cars in June reached 234,394 units, 18.33 percent up, year-over-year.

As for the first half of the year (H1), Mexican car output improved 31.84 percent, year-over-year, to 1.59 million units, and Mexican domestic sales of autos in H1 this year increased 18.06 percent, year-over-year, to 515,400 units.

Mexican exports of light vehicles in H1 totaled 1.40 million units, which also reflects a year-over-year increase of 33.52 percent.