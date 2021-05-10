﻿
Mexican auto production and domestic sales surge in April

Monday, 10 May 2021 20:24:00 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Mexican auto production in April surged from 3,722 units in April 2020 to 269,180 units in April 2021, according to a report from statistics agency Inegi, using data from industry trade group AMIA.

Mexican domestic sales of light vehicles in April totaled 83,611 units, 139.3 percent up, year-over-year. Exports of autos in April increased 652.2 percent, year-over-year, to 234,584 units, Inegi said.

As for the accumulated period of January to April, Mexican production of cars rose 16.33 percent, year-over-year, to 1.09 million units. Mexican domestic sales of autos in the Jan-April period grew 3.31 percent, year-over-year, to 342,650 units. Exports of light vehicles in Jan-April improved 10.6 percent, year-over-year, to 928,223 units.


